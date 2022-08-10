Setting sail! Rod Stewart and his loved ones joined him for a rare family outing on a boat in Amalfi, Italy, on Tuesday, August 9. It’s clear from photos that the rocker and his wife, Penny Lancaster, enjoyed their lovely trip with his eight children and grandkids.

Rod, 77, cozied up with his longtime spouse on the yacht in several photos. He and Penny, 51, later took in the stunning view on one of the ship’s decks with their blended family. The “Young Turks” singer is a dad to Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renée, Liam, Alastair and Aiden. His six eldest kids are from previous relationships.

During the trip, the family also spent time in Capri, walking around and enjoying the sights. The quick getaway came in between Rod’s North American tour dates. The Grammy winner is set to take the stage again on August 12 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and will head to the U.K. later this year. However, he was sure to make time for the ones that mean the most to him this summer.

On her Instagram account, Penny shared more family pictures with her kids and stepkids. The entire Stewart clan posed together next to the boat, sporting their best beachwear. The television personality also posted separate photos posing with her stepdaughters and stepsons. Their family bond could not be tighter since Penny married the hitmaker in 2007.

Rod sported some colorful fashion choices during the trip including an all-white ensemble with a bright green Versace bag. In another photo, he donned a geometric-print top with white patterned slacks. The bestselling artist has long been deemed a fashion icon since stepping onto the music scene in the early ‘60s.

While the songwriter has remained one of the most influential names in music for six decades, he did admit that balancing his career with fatherhood came with its challenges.

“I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids,” Rod explained in a November 2021 interview with People. “You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems.”

He continued, “For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn’t do, but he’s on top of it. He was like, ‘Dad, I’ve got the internet. I know everything.'”

