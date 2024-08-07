Rod Stewart made a huge announcement regarding his career, just days after saying his “days are numbered.”

The “Sailing” singer will be extending his 13-year Las Vegas residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits, and plans to hit the stage in Sin City for several more shows next year. But what came after the announcement was a major shock to dedicated fans.

“Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore! Don’t miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 & May 29-June 8! Tickets on sale Monday at 10amPT!” he announced on Instagram on Wednesday, August 7.

“Omg yes!!! Just got back from seeing you there in Vegas and told my husband after the show I’m ready to go to another show again!!” one person commented under the post.

Shortly after making the announcement, Rod shockingly revealed he was going to have to cancel his 200th show celebration.

“I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me,” he said in a statement on social media. “I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there.”

“I have tickets for tonight. Are they refundable? I’m so heartbroken 💔 wishing you well,” one person wrote.

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Initially, Rod was supposed to end his residency with his 200th and final show of The Hits at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. However, his sickness derailed the concert. But it looks like he has no plans of slowing down his career any time soon, despite the strep throat blip.

He did recently make some candid comments about entering his later years ahead of turning 80.

“We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket,” he told The U.S. Sun on July 26.

“I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can,” the Grammy winner added. “I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.”

Rod will turn 80 on January 10. According to an official press release, The Encore Shows will feature “his biggest hits, plus surprises from the songbook, swing, as well as deep cuts, and stunning new production elements.”

Fan club presale tickets will be made available on Thursday, August 8 at 10 a.m. PT. and presale access will remain open until Sunday, August 11 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

While his candor on stage has remained unmatched throughout his career, Rod confessed that his pre show and post show rituals have definitely changed over the years.

“I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that,” he said.

“Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show,” the rocker shared.