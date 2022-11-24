Roborock is known for its intelligent robot vacuum cleaners and mops that make house cleaning easy and efficient. These highly-rated products are beloved by not only real life consumers, but Roborock products have also won dozens of “Best of CES” Awards in the past two years, garnering lots of industry praise as the most innovative leader in robotic vacuums. Offering the ability to automatically schedule cleaning, you’ll have a powerful and convenient cleaning tool at your fingertips. Roborock also offers a range of smart docking systems, meaning even less for you to do after every cleanup.

Best of all, the brand is offering some can’t-miss holiday deals, including savings of up to 44%. Don’t miss out — take advantage of these exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings from Roborock.

Roborock S7: Save 37%

The Roborock S7 offers innovative LiDAR Navigation, creating accurate maps of your home ensuring wall-to-wall cleaning including both vacuuming and mopping. An ultrasonic carpet recognition will identify where the carpets are, and enable carpet boost to ensure powerful suction for deeper carpet cleaning. Sonic Vibration Technology with a large water tank provides large home mopping. Was $649.99 and now on sale for $409.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.

Roborock S7MaxV Plus: Save 25%

The S7Max+ unleashes a new level of floor cleaning automation. With intelligent mop lifting, ScratchSafe Wheels and Brushes, Adaptive Route Algorithms and Enhanced Hazard Recognition, the S7Max+ makes everything easy. Don’t believe us, check out the 75% 5-Star ratings on Amazon! Was $1,159.99 and now on sale for $869.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.

Roborock E5: Save 38%

Ideal for homes with pets, the Roborock E5 is suited to clean extremely large spaces with Automatic Top-Up charging. If the battery runs low during a clean, the robot will recharge and continue right where it left off! A 640ml dustbin stores more dirt, dust and pet hair, making it easier to tackle large spaces or just empty it lest often. Was $289.99 and now on sale for $179.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.

Roborock Q7Max+: Save 31%

Providing simultaneous mopping and vacuuming the Q7Max+ offers a combined dustbin and watertank, providing increased capacity as well as simplified emptying. Equipped with an electric pump, the Q7Max+ tailors your mopping with over 30 water flow levels allowing you to fine-tune your cleaning to match your floor type and preference. Was $869.99 and now on sale for $599.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.

Roborock S7+: Save 28%

The Roborock S7 contains an auto emptying dock, providing eight weeks of automatic dust emptying. Multi-layer HEPA air filtration will capture 99.99% of particles, while VibraRise technology will utilize sonic mopping to scrub your floors up to 3000 times per minute. Have carpets in the same room? No problem. The S7+ will utilize Ultrasonic Carpet recognition to quickly identify any rugs, shifting from mop to vacuum for continuous cleaning. Was $949.98 and now on sale for $679.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.

Roborock Dyad: Save 30%

No crying over spilled milk! The Roborock Dyad will vanquish wet or dry messes with no problem. Offering more cleaning power in one single stroke, the Dyad’s rollers spin at opposite directions, making it easy to pick up dirt and spills in between. With long battery life, this fast and smooth is a highly reviewed and rated consumer favorite! Was $449.99 and now on sale for $314.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.

Roborock Q5+: Save 31%

The Roborock Q5+ handles your dirty work. With a high-capacity Li-ion battery for long-lasting cleaning and Auto-Empty Dock Pure means no more emptying the dust bin. With total app control and LiDAR’s navigation, the Q5+ offer fast and efficient cleaning at your fingertips. Was $699.99 and now on sale for $479.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra: Save 24%

We’ve all been there. Toddler spills. Dogs creating carnage. With the multiple award winning S7MaxV Ultra, you’ll take the sweat out of mess. Fully loaded with ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance, Enhanced Hazard Recognition, VibraRise Mopping System and enhanced suction power, you’ll vacuum and mop more, while doing less. The Empty Wash Fill Dock is Roborock’s most advanced dock to date unleashing a world of new conveniences for those that demand the cleanest of floors. Was $1,399.99 and now on sale for $1,059.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.

Roborock Q7+: Save 31%

The Roborock Q7+ offers seven weeks of cleaning without emptying. Serious suction power will clear dirt from your carpets and lift dust floors with ease. A long-lasting, all-rubber brush offers durable grime removal for your carpets while precision PreciSense LiDAR will map the most efficient way to clean your home. Was $799.99 and now on sale for $549.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.

Roborock E5 Mop: Save 44%

Offering simultaneous vacuuming and mopping that captures fine dirt other vacuums might miss. The Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop offers logical and effective cleaning with OpticEye Navigation. With an extra long battery life, the E5 will clean most homes in a single run. Was $359.99 and now on sale for $199.99 until December 4th. Shop now on Amazon.