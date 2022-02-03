Grammy nominee Robin Thicke grew up with famous parents, late actor Alan Thicke and singer Gloria Loring. He set out in his teens to build his own Hollywood career as an actor, with minor roles in soap operas. The Masked Singer judge became a father for the first time in April 2010, with the birth of his son, Julian Fuego, and has since welcomed three more children: Mia Love, Lola Alain and Luca Patrick.

Robin married actress Paula Patton in 2005 after the pair met when they were teenagers. Ahead of Julian’s birth, the recording artist told Essence that he was looking forward to teaching his son about music. After nearly nine years of marriage, the couple split in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2015.

“The Sweetest Love” singer went public with his relationship with model April Love Geary in 2015. In August 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The pregnancy announcement was emotional, with their daughter’s due date falling on Alan’s birthday, March 1. The actor died unexpectedly from a ruptured aorta in December 2016. Robin and April’s eldest daughter, Mia, was born early on February 22, 2018.

In August 2018, the pair announced that they were expecting their second child together. Robin and April’s second daughter, Lola, was born on February 26, 2019. In October 2020, they announced that they were expecting their third child together. Luca was born on December 11, 2020. While adjusting to life as a father of four, the songwriter opened up about parenthood and spending time with his kids.



“I am so in love with my children, and they bring me more than anything has ever brought me,” Robin told People in February 2021. “The thing about my kids is they entertain me and bring me joy every single day. They never let me down. I can’t watch the same movie every day and be that entertained. I can’t hear the same song every day and be that entertained. They entertain me and bring me love and joy every single day, and that’s an unmatched entity.”



