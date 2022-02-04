The Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world on popular musical collaborations. In between filming the hit Fox show and making music, the father of four spends time with his fiancée April Love Geary.

April, born in 1994, met Robin at a party in 2014. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 after they began dating. The “Magic” singer was previously married to actress Paula Patton from 2005 to 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2015. They share one child together, son Julian Fuego, born in 2010.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

April is 18 years younger than her famous fiancé. The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary in September 2016 by getting tattoos of each other’s initials on their ring fingers. In April 2017, she hit back at trolls who criticized their age gap by posting a photo from their vacation in the Maldives on Instagram. “We’re out here LIVING while most of y’all are still bothered by an age gap,” she wrote.

April and Robin announced that they were expecting their first child together in August 2017. Their eldest daughter, Mia, was born in February 2018. On Christmas Eve in 2018, the Grammy nominee popped the question to the model and shared footage of their proposal on Instagram. The California native was pregnant with their second daughter, Lola, at the time of their proposal.

In August 2018, when fielding questions from fans on Instagram, April opened up about suffering a miscarriage before giving birth to her first child.

“I had one [miscarriage] before Mia,” she shared. “But, I’m not scared. Worrying or stressing out too much isn’t good for the baby. Life happens and we can’t control everything.”

Lola was born in February 2019. April and Robin also welcomed their youngest child, Luca, in December 2020. The couple have continued to show glimpses of their life as a family of six on social media since welcoming the newest addition to their family. The brunette beauty has embraced motherhood, documenting everything from Luca learning how to walk, to going to see Christmas lights with the whole family.

“A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram in September 2021.