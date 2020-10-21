Robert Redford is an incredible Hollywood actor, but he is also successful in the love department. The Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid star was married twice in his life, once with his current wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and previously with his ex-spouse, Lola Van Wagenen.

Robert’s love story with his first partner, Lola, began shortly after he came back from a trip to France in the late 1950s. At the time, the Sting star was living in Paris while studying art, culture and international affairs. However, he returned home after a year and a half.

It was then that he met the American historian in Los Angeles. The couple quickly fell in love and tied the knot in 1958. After moving to New York City, Robert began studying at Pratt Institute where he caught the acting bug.

While juggling his career as an up-and-coming actor, Robert and Lola started their family. They became the loving parents of their four kids, daughters Shauna Redford and Amy Redford, as well as late sons Scott Anthony Redford and James Redford. The couple’s eldest son, Scott, died two months after his birth due to sudden infant death syndrome, while James passed in October 2020 following a years-long battle with liver cancer.

At the time Robert and Lola were raising their kids in the late ’60s, the hunk’s showbiz career was taking off. After starring in 1969’s Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, Robert went on to appear in 1972’s The Candidate, 1973’s The Way We Were, 1976’s All the President’s Men, 1984’s The Natural and many more.

While his professional life was proving to be a success, Robert was struggling with issues in his personal life. After 27 years together and four kids, the Out of Africa star and Lola called it quits in 1985. However, that wouldn’t be the last time Robert was in love.

Following his divorce with the State of Marriage executive producer , Robert spent over a decade focusing on fatherhood and his reputation as a film icon. In 1996, everything changed for the Hollywood heartthrob when he met his second spouse, Sibylle.

The lovebirds were together for 13 years before they tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony in Hamburg, Germany in 2009. Since then, the brunette beauty has stood by her hubby’s side at prestigious awards shows, red carpet outings and more.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Robert’s wife, Sibylle, and his ex-spouse, Lola!