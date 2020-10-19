You know Robert Redford for his roles in Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, The Sting, All the President’s Men and more, but you might not know that the film icon is the proud dad of four kids. Robert shares his children with his ex-wife, Lola Van Wagenen.

The Academy Award winner and the American historian tied the knot in 1958 and shortly after, they welcomed their eldest son, Scott, in September 1959. Tragically, the couple’s beloved child died in infancy just two months after his birth in November.

Robert and Lola didn’t give up on becoming parents, however, as their second child, Shauna, arrived 1960, followed by their son James in 1962. They later completed their family with the birth of their youngest daughter, Amy, in 1970.

For the next 15 years, the Way We Were star and the Clio Visualizing History, Inc. cofounder raised their three kiddos together. However, they ultimately called it quits in 1985.

Despite the divorce, Robert and Lola watched their children follow in their accomplished footsteps as they grew up. James, who is also known by his nickname “Jamie,” and Amy became quite successful in their own right as they pursued Hollywood careers like their dad. Shauna, on the other hand, is a talented artist.

Sadly, the pair’s son James died at age 58 following a years-long battle with liver cancer in mid-October 2020. The Paper Tigers writer’s wife, Kyle Redford, confirmed the heartbreaking news with a touching tribute on Twitter.

“Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life and was loved by many,” she emotionally penned at the time. “He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 years, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together.”

Just two months before Jamie’s tragic death, Robert celebrated his 84th before with his beloved children, grandchildren and his second wife, Sibylle Szaggars, whom he married in 2009. The Out of Africa actor opened up about focusing his time on meaningful things like his family and career.

“I have always looked forward, so I haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about the past,” he exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly.

