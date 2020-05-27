Proud brother Robert Irwin looked happier than ever to be hanging out with sister Bindi Irwin and her new husband, Chandler Powell. The Australian TV personality shared the cutest selfie while in quarantine with the newlyweds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Third-wheeling Bindi and Chandler’s at-home honeymoon!” the 16-year-old jokingly captioned a sweet snap of the trio on Tuesday, May 26. Robert, Bindi, 21, and Chandler, 23, sported their matching Australia Zoo uniforms as they flashed their big smiles at the camera.

Although Bindi and Chandler were unable to go on an actual luxurious vacation following their wedding due to COVID-19 restrictions, we’re happy to see the famous family is still celebrating the occasion at home.

The Bindi, the Jungle Girl alum surprised the world when she revealed the news of her and Chandler’s nuptials on March 25. The longtime lovebirds — who began dating in 2013 — held a “small ceremony” at her late dad Steve Irwin‘s zoo.

“There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Bindi gushed alongside a photo of the pair kissing at the altar during their special moment. “We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.”

Because of the worldwide outbreak, Bindi and Chandler had to make the “very difficult decision” to have a private ceremony with just their immediate family members, including mom Terri Irwin, Robert and a few others.

Instagram/BindiIrwin

“We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however, it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” the beautiful bride explained. “Right now, we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

On her wedding day, Bindi dished Terri, 55, “helped [her] get ready” and brother Robert “walked [her] down the aisle.” The doting daughter also revealed she paid tribute to her late father, Steve — who died in 2006 — by lighting “a candle” in his memory. So sweet!

Prior to walking his sister down the aisle, Robert opened up about the moment Bindi first approached him about the job.

“Oh, I was just so so stoked. I was so excited and really honored for her to ask me to walk her down the aisle,” he marveled to People in November 2019. “I think its going to be such a wonderful day, such a great celebration. Chandler is absolutely perfect. I can’t fault him, he’s awesome.”

Robert and Bindi are sibling goals!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.