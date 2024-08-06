Robert Herjavec Celebrates Wife Kym Johnson's Birthday

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec shared a sweet tribute to his wife, Kym Johnson, that melted fans’ hearts. The TV personality kissed his wife’s neck in a picture shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, August 4, in honor of Kym’s birthday.

“Happy birthday you gorgeous thing @kymherjavec5678 – you bring us so much love and joy ! Love you,” he captioned the snapshot.

Just days ahead of Kym’s birthday, Robert shared a post celebrating their eight-year wedding anniversary, writing, “8 years ago today I married this amazing woman ! Love you baby @kymherjavec5678 – thank you @dancingwiththestars and thank you @sharktankabc – you never know how the dots in your life connect ! Every moment is a blessing.”

Fans showed their support for the pair, who began dating after they were partnered on Dancing With the Stars in 2015. They got married in 2016 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

“She what happens when you we’re adventurous enough to go dancing with the stars you met your dream girl,” one person commented on the post.

“The most beautiful couple. From the moment they met. Nice to see two good, decent, kind people find true happiness,” another wrote.

Courtesy of Robert Herjavec/Instagram

Robert and Kym welcomed twins Hudson and Haven in April 2018. The professional dancer praised her husband for being “such a great dad” in a March 8 interview with Closer.

“My husband’s so supportive,” she shared. “He’s very hands-on.”

At the time, Kym was gearing up for the release of the Lifetime film Hunting Housewives with NeNe Leakes and Denise Richards, an endeavor that Robert was very supportive of.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, go do it. I’ve got the kids, it’s all good,’” Kym shared. “And we were actually in Canada. We moved to Canada four years ago, so I still get to see them when I wake up in the morning. They’re in bed by the time I get home from the sets, but at least I see them in the mornings.”

In the midst of all of the recent celebrations for the couple, Kym sadly announced that her father died one day before her birthday.

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my Dad and today is my birthday! Life doesn’t care about timing and we roll with the punches.. This one hits pretty hard,” she captioned a post on her Instagram account featuring photos of her family. “There is never enough time , never enough hugs or I love you. What we have are the memories! I’m so grateful my Dad gave me so many beautiful moments and memories I will hold dear to my heart.May your sweet soul rest in peace Dad.”

The comments section flooded with condolences and love for Kym and her family during this difficult time.

“Sending you and your family love Kim. Happy Birthday. Hope you can celebrate all of the good times,” David Arquette wrote.

“So sorry Kimmy. This one is hard. Thinking of you and sending you a huge warm hug,” Kym’s Dancing With the Stars costar Peta Murgatroyd wrote underneath the post.