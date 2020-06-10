Proud dad Robert Herjavec showed off his “daddy-daughter tailgate party” with his 2-year-old daughter Haven. The Shark Tank star gave fans a glimpse inside their fun-filled day as he shared the sweetest photo sitting in the back of his truck amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Who said you need sports to tailgate?!” the 57-year-old captioned the pic with his little girl via Instagram on Tuesday, June 9. “What better way to experience my first tailgate than to try it with my special girl?”

Robert looked happier than ever while spending time with the blonde-haired cutie and “our friend Bunny of course,” he added in the caption, referring to Haven’s adorable stuffed animal. The beloved TV host stared lovingly into his toddler’s eyes as they enjoyed the fresh air.

The Canadian businessman — who shares Haven and twin brother Hudson with wife Kym Johnson — hasn’t been shy about showing off his love for fatherhood. In late April, Robert revealed how he and the Australian ballroom dancer, 43, celebrated their twins’ birthday despite being in quarantine amid COVID-19.

“Happy birthday, Hudson and Haven — the big 2!” Robert wrote alongside videos of their family and friends driving by with their cars, as well as the over-the-top and extravagant decorations. “Thank you to our amazing neighbors for coming together to throw a parade.”

The TV personality also uploaded the most heartwarming video of his children dancing and hugging in their pajamas earlier in April. “Felt like the perfect post for #NationalSiblingsday — I hope they always love each other this much!!” he gushed at the time.

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s no surprise the You Don’t Have to Be a Shark author is such a doting dad to little tots considering he’s also the proud father of eldest kids Brendan Herjavec, Caprice Herjavec and Skye Herjavec. Prior to tying the knot with Kym in 2016, Robert was previously married to his ex-wife, Diane Plese, for over 24 years.

Shortly after announcing they were pregnant with twins in December 2017, Kym exclusively opened up to Closer Weekly about how much she was looking forward to having Robert as the father of her kids.

“He’s going to be great, really hands-on,” she previously shared. “He’s so excited and already talking to them and telling stories.”

Robert and Kym’s brood is too cute!

