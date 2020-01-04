When it comes to parenting, Robert Downey Jr. makes sure to let his wife, Susan, take the reigns.

“I defer to her. I just wasn’t raised right, so chances are, I’m gonna have some caca take on things,” the 54-year-old explained in an interview with Parade magazine. The couple — who tied the knot in 2005 — share two kids: son Exton, 7, and daughter Avri, 5. The actor also has 26-year-old Indio with his ex-wife Deborah Falconer.

The Avengers: Endgame star also touched on the secret behind his longtime marriage. “We just genuinely love hanging out,” he told the outlet. During his relationship, the A-lister has realized that he and his spouse are quite different when it comes to their home life.

Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I’m a little more the domestic type; I could just talk to you about the drapes and recovering those chairs,” Robert explained. “I love domestic maintenance; it just gets me off. The machinations of [Susan’s] mind, it is astonishing — and horrifying — the sheer amount of data she is trying to process.”

Robert had quite the decade, as he became one of the biggest stars on the planet — thanks to his most notable role as Iron Man in the Marvel films. However, now that his role has arguably the most popular character in the Avengers has wrapped up, the Hollywood star will now focus on other projects, including his next role as a doctor who talks to animals in Dolittle.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Universal Studios, the production company behind the very anticipated film, describes the film as, “Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle. After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.”

It certainly sounds like Robert is kicking off the new decade like he ended the previous one: with plenty of successful projects and a great family who will always be in his corner.