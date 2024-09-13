Robert De Niro has long been praised for his honest demeanor and ability to tell it like it is. But his latest confession certainly left everyone gasping.

The About My Father actor made an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? in the latest episode to dish on fatherhood and his personal life. Robert, 81, is a dad to his seven kids, whom he shares with four different women.

“I’m trying my best,” he said with honesty about parenting in the Friday, September 13, episode. “I’m going to put on my gravestone, ‘I tried my best.'”

Host and CNN anchor Chris Wallace followed up with, “Really?” to which Robert replied, “I was thinking about that the other day.” But the Kennedy Center honoree lightened the mood with a laugh.

He told Chris that he would also put, “Please forgive me for everything that I’ve done,” on his tombstone.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor shares his two eldest children, daughter Drena and son Raphael with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith, son Elliot and daughter Helen with ex-wife Grace Hightower and daughter Gia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

When asked if he considered himself to be a good father over the years, Robert replied, “No! I tried my best. That’s all I can say,” adding, “I was busy, of course, but I always loved my kids.”

During the episode, the dad of seven also shared his outlook on aging. “I’m older, you know, I’m 81. Things just change,” he said.

As for words to live by about aging, the Academy Award winner said, “Embrace it. Embrace whatever you’ve been given.”

All jokes aside, it’s clear that becoming a dad again at 79 was rewarding for the star. His youngest child, Gia, was born in April 2023, and he opened up about celebrating her 1st birthday the following year.

“She had a little cake, it was very nice, sweet,” he told Entertainment Tonight in May of the celebration. “Well, she’s pure joy, there’s nothing about her, there’s no judgment, there’s no anything, she just is what she is and it’s just pure joy for god sakes.”

At the time, he was asked about how he was staying active in the summer, saying, “I mean, I try to keep active in everything and yeah, what else am I gonna do?”

Robert also previously revealed how his older kids and grandkids were getting along with the family’s newest addition.

“The kids all get a big kick out of her,” the Raging Bull actor told People in February. “The grandkids even. She’s their aunt — [and] they’re about to be teenagers!”

“The fact that they’d all be together is everything to me,” he said of gathering with his blended family.

Spending time with Gia never fails to put a smile on the film icon’s face.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” he gushed over his youngest child. “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”