Robert De Niro’s youngest child, Gia, is officially 1 — and her big day was one for the books! The Oscar winner dished on his little girl’s birthday party in a rare comment about his life as a dad.

“She had a little cake, it was very nice, sweet,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on May 31. “Well, she’s pure joy, there’s nothing about her, there’s no judgment, there’s no anything, she just is what she is and it’s just pure joy for god sakes.”

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor shares Gia with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. The couple were first linked in 2021. He is also a dad of six other kids, Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot and Helen, from previous relationships.

Robert, 80, is gearing up for a big birthday of his own. He will turn 81 on August 17. As for how he’s feeling leading up to his big day, the film icon shared how he keeps in shape.

“I mean, I try to keep active in everything and yeah, what else am I gonna do?” he told the outlet.

Robert previously broke down in tears while discussing Gia’s arrival and how he fell in love with fatherhood all over again.

“It feels great,” he said in AARP The Magazine‘s February/March 2024 issue. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous.”

“When she gets older — who knows? But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing,” he added.

The About My Father star also explained how his older kids were getting along with their new baby sister.

“The kids all get a big kick out of her,” he told People on February 7. “The grandkids even. She’s their aunt — [and] they’re about to be teenagers!”

Robert also gushed over seeing “a lot of similarity” between him and Gia.

“It reminds me of my two youngest little girls,” he shared. “I see it also in one of my grandkids.”

So far, welcoming another baby into the family has been pure bliss for Robert and his loved ones.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” he said. “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”