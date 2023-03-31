Rob Lowe’s Son John Is His Spitting Image! See Their Sweetest Photos Over the Years

Just like dad! Rob Lowe’s son John Owen Lowe is already making a name for himself in Hollywood with several acting credits under his belt. The young talent is a spitting image of his famous father, who has been in the entertainment business for more than 40 years.

Rob and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, welcomed their youngest son, John, in 1995. The couple, who got married in 1991, are also parents to their eldest son, Matthew, born in 1993. The proud parents have always been very vocal about how much their kids inspire them.

“Raising those guys has been my favorite thing I’ve ever done,” the Parks and Recreation alum gushed during a September 2018 appearance on Today. “They’re just great kids. Sheryl and I were both lucky that we had the wherewithal to spend a lot of time with them and be really involved and it’s paid off.”

John has had a passion for show business since he was young, becoming a writer on his father’s series 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2020. He has also taken his talent in front of the camera, appearing in The Grinder, Holiday in the Wild and Grace Point.

The youngest Lowe child teamed up with his dad for the eight-episode Netflix comedy series Unstable in March 2023. Art imitates life as Rob and John play the father-son duo Ellis and Jackson in the show.

“Jackson’s estranged from his dad. It never got that bad between my dad and me,” John explained about the series in which he also serves as an executive producer. “[Jackson is] a little more socially awkward and lost than I am. I did experience pockets where I didn’t have an identity, because of what it was like growing up with a father who sort of sucks the air out of every room you’re in with him.”

Rob and John have always had a great relationship, but the youngster got candid about growing up with a famous parent.

“The show is partly about the humor and the misery of a child who wants to get out of his father’s shadow and can’t escape it,” John told USA Today amid the show’s release, to which Rob responded, “Yes, and John Owen’s solution for that was, ‘Hey, let’s do a show with Dad.'”

But in all seriousness, the costars are thankful for the bond they share off screen.

“I’ve never been happier, personally or professionally [and] there’s not a day that goes by where I’m not thankful about it all,” Rob shared of his life as a dad of two in a January 2022 interview with People. “I have gratitude and profound humility for the gifts that I’ve been given, and worked for, in this world.”

Scroll below to see Rob and John’s sweetest photos together over the years.