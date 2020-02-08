They’re back! Demi Moore and Rob Lowe joined forces once again for a tiny “Brat Pack” reunion at the Tom Ford AW20 Show in Hollywood.

More than three decades after starring in St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night, the Hollywood stars were all smiles as they embraced at the event on Friday, February 7. The famous duo couldn’t help but to also share a quick kiss. Rob took to Instagram to gush about the night as well.

“About Tonight. With my longtime pal @demimoore celebrating @tomford and his amazing new collection,” the father-of-two said alongside a sweet pic of the friends. People were all about the post, as they responded in the comments section.

“Omg About Last Night. So many memories!” one person said. Another added, “I saw that photo and thought of your infamous scene from St. Elmos Fire.”

Demi, 57, isn’t just someone who Rob, 55, shared a few sets with in the past, she has actually played a huge part in the actor’s life. “She was the first person I ever knew who got sober,” the Parks and Recreation alum once admitted during an appearance on The View. “She was a huge inspiration to me. It was the ’80s, we were all doing our thing. I just remember thinking, ‘If that girl can get sober, anybody can.’”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Everybody has that person in their life where they go, ‘That’s a great example,’” he continued. “So it was very helpful.” Rob eventually decided to go to rehab, something he noted that he “loved,” because it offered him “answers that I didn’t have” about life.

“It was like going to school to learn how to live your life with tools that nobody ever taught me,” the 9-1-1 Lone Star lead explained on the ABC daytime talk show. “Here’s one of the great ones I learned: Never compare your insides to someone else’s outsides.’”

“I spend a lot of time thinking, ‘Should I be doing this, should I be doing that?’ It changed my life,” the TV star added. “I have great empathy in people who can just do it themselves,” Rob said. “I needed experts. It was great, it was fantastic.”

Scroll on down to see more photos of Rob and Demi having a night to remember!