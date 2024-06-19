After nearly 50 years in the business, Rob Lowe is busier than ever.

“I have movies, television, game shows, podcasts, books, my one-man show, speaking engagements…all of it. It keeps me interesting,” says the 60-year-old A-lister, noting that he’s open to all kinds of new opportunities, even another reality TV show! (He and his sons explored unsolved mysteries on The Lowe Files in 2017.)

“I’m ready to do anything that sparks my curiosity in any genre,” adds the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor and host of Mental Samurai and The Floor.

Here, Rob — who’s featured in the new Hulu documentary Brats, which chronicles the rise and fall of the hottest young stars of the 1980s, dubbed the “Brat Pack” — exclusively talks to Closer about his 32-year marriage to Sheryl Berkoff (he and the makeup artist share sons Matthew, 31, and Johnny, 28), being in his sexagenarian era, and what the future holds.

You turned 60 in March. How do you feel?

RL: I hit my knees in gratitude that I feel as good as I do and that I have many different opportunities. I’m still learning something new. This next decade I’m going to look for what the next thing is.

Any idea what that would be?

RL: I don’t know. But that’s the job — looking for what that thing is. I’ll let you know when I find it!

You met your wife, Sheryl, on a blind date. You could host Love Is Blind! Are you a fan?

RL: My boys and their girlfriends watch it. I know of it, and I know that people are flipping obsessed with it!

You and Sheryl will celebrate your 33rd wedding anniversary in July. What’s your secret to a happy marriage?

RL: Well, first of all, look at her. She’s so cute. We have fun together. We’re best buddies, and we have the same worldview. There’s no subject that we don’t see eye-to-eye on, and over time that’s really critical.

How are your sons doing?

RL: Johnny co-created our show on Netflix, Unstable. Season 2 comes out [on August 1]. And my oldest son, Matthew, is an attorney who’s working in finance. I have one sending me to work as an actor, one sending me to work in business — I work for them now. [Laughs] It’s great. I love it!