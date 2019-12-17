Reunited and it feels so good! Rita Wilson enjoyed an outing with friends Goldie Hawn and Martin Short, taking to Instagram to let the world know all about the trio’s fun-filled time together. If only we could have been a fly on the wall…

“So many laughs with @goldiehawn #martinshort,” Rita, 63, captioned the sweet Instagram post from Monday, December 16. “How much joy have these two given us? One cannot underestimate the power of laughter in our lives.” So cool!

Rita’s famous pals couldn’t help but gush in the comments section. “Love that coat!” Olivia Harrison, widow of Beatles legend George Harrison, wrote. “Love you all!!!!” Kelly Preston also penned. “❤️❤️❤️,” Daisy Fuentes chimed in.

While Rita’s husband, Tom Hanks, wasn’t part of the snap, we’d like to imagine the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star, 63, was the one behind the camera. After all, he has proven to be the perfect partner numerous times before. In fact, she gives him credit for giving her the support she needed when pursuing her music career.

“You just get to a certain point in your life, which is like, I don’t care. I don’t care. I’m doing what I love to do,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly back in June. “And if other people like it, great, but I’m not trying to make them like it or not like it. And that makes it so enjoyable and so fun. And then I loved writing and making music, so I’m now on my fourth album.” As for what Tom thought of his lover chasing her dreams, he simply said, “Go, go go!”

Rita’s shifting priorities has changed the types of acting roles catch her attention.

“No, I’m not losing interest in acting. In a way, [singing has] reinvigorated it because now I feel like I only want to do things that are really interesting and engaging when it comes to acting,” she recently explained. “I have played a lot of warm, kind, nurturing, understanding, mothers, sisters, best friends, wives. I kind of feel like I’ve closed that chapter so now I’m looking for something much more challenging and much more unique or something I haven’t done before.”

Can we just put it out there into the universe that we’d love to see Rita, Goldie and Martin in a projects soon?!