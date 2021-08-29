Talk about a great birthday present! The new movie version of West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, premieres in theaters on Dec. 10. “The next day, I’m going to be 90 years old,” says Rita Moreno, who earned an Oscar for the original 1961 film. “And I am so excited!”

With a career spanning 70-plus years, the self-described “little Puerto Rican girl, whom nobody thought much of,” faced down racism and sexism to become one of just 16 people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

On Oct. 10, a documentary about her amazing life, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, debuts on PBS. “I think part of the reason I’m still around is that I do everything … concerts, television, lectures, theater,” Rita shares. “I like to think that I can do any damn thing.”

United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock