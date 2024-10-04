Ringo Starr 'Panicking' Over Recent Illness, Tour Cancellation (EXCL)

Ringo Starr has always been a health nut, but even his obsessive rituals for clean and environmentally conscious living are no longer doing everything they did as he advances in years, a source exclusively tells Closer.

The aging Beatle, 84, recently sparked health fears after canceling the remaining shows in his U.S. tour on Wednesday, September 25, which included a widely anticipated return performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The drummer made the decision following a doctor consultation for a nasty cold, during which he was advised to take it easy for a while.

“He’s still keeping up with the all-organic vegan diet and hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol in 36 years, but even an obsession with health and avoiding germs isn’t enough to keep the flu bug away, at least not anymore,” the source says.

“For a guy who never got the sniffles, this is worrying.”

Before kicking off his fall tour with his All Starr Band in San Diego on Saturday, September 7, the Beatles alum opened up about how he stays healthy.

Speaking about his habits to The San Diego Union-Tribune in May 2023, the rocker said, “I watch what I eat. I’ve been vegetarian for the last 25 years. I was ‘veggie’ before, then I got off it and back on, and I’ve been vegetarian since 1992. I think it’s important and I’m always promoting proper eating.”

“I go to the gym. I have a trainer who comes to my home three times a week. And I [work out] myself. On tour, usually I go at least four mornings a week to the gym. So, I think you’ve just got to keep moving and eat right. I do the best I can.”

Keystone/Getty Images

However, this latest scare has the star and his camp worried, especially considering this wasn’t the first time Ringo had been forced to cancel performances due to health issues.

In October 2022, he canceled multiple tour dates in the U.S. after catching COVID-19. Though he had fully recovered from the virus, he said he wanted to prioritize his health and wellness at the time and not push himself too hard.

This most recent cold is serious enough for Ringo to take his show off the road once again and the source says Ringo’s frequent illnesses has him worried about his ability to continue jamming as he gets up there in age.

“It’s got him panicking over what’s next. This can’t be good for an 84-year-old. But at least Ringo’s dealing with it head-on.”

Ringo, who had been considered one of music’s heaviest partiers in the 1970s and 1980s, is now all about maintaining his health, which the source says is helping him deal with the anxiety, but won’t be a panacea for old age.

“He’s known to drown himself in herbal remedies, teas and vitamin supplements, plus he’s a believer in meditation and chanting.”

“He’s trying his best to stave off the inevitable but sadly it’s not working like it used to and he just needs to face it that he’s getting older and that his mortality is inching closer.”