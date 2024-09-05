Rick Springfield 'Can't Believe' 40-Year Marriage to Barbara (EXCL)

Rick Springfield plans on spoiling wife Barbara like a princess while thanking his lucky stars she stuck by him back in the dark old days as their 40th anniversary approaches in October. The “Jessie’s Girl” singer, 75, has his own girl to thank for defining his determination to stay on track with a healthy, happy lifestyle, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“He shudders at the memory of those bad old days, when he was bed hopping and boozing,” the source says.

“He’s worked his way through that to become a very healthy man now, but that doesn’t mean he still doesn’t have to take it one day at a time and really watch himself and make sure that he sticks with the winners.”

“And there’s no bigger winner for him than Barbara.”

The iconic musician has had a long and troubled history battling depression and the addictions that accompanied his disease. He openly discussed his past suicidality, which he said began when he was just 17, in an interview with ABC News in January 2018.

Speaking about his hope that other people could be inspired by his own survival overcoming suicidal ideation and attempts, Rick said “I want them to have hope … and know that the moment will pass.”

“I’m an example of the moment passing, because I’ve been there a couple of times, and haven’t … for want of a better phrase, pulled the trigger.”

That same month the “Love Somebody” singer told host Lori Majewski during a SiriusXM Feedback episode that he still occasionally deals with his past demons.

“When Robin Williams and Chester [Bennington and Chris Cornell] and those guys [passed away from suicide] … I didn’t go, ‘Oh that’s terrible.’ I went, ‘I get it.’ I get being that lost and dark,” Rick said.

“You’re in so much pain that you just want it to end. I have been there and I know what it’s like and I understand. It’s just part of your makeup.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

However, through thick and thin, Rick’s wife Barbara has been at his side since the two met while she was working as a receptionist at the recording studio where Rick happened to be recording his album, Working Class Dog. They married in October 1984 and share two sons, Liam Springthorpe, 39, and Joshua Springthorpe, 35.

Today, the iconic rock legend is in a much better place, thanks to his family and his meditation practice.

“Mediation is the only thing that takes me out of it,” he said. “If I truly meditate and focus and get to that place, I’m not depressed. No matter what’s going on.”

As the couple approaches their 40th anniversary, the source says Rick has something special planned.

“They’re planning to go away and celebrate their big milestone anniversary in a couple of months,” the insider confirms. “He still can’t believe they’ve been married 40 years, or that he’s now 75.”

“He says he still feels like he’s in his 20s.”

“Rick’s on tour, but he’s made sure to take a week off for their anniversary so they can be together just the two of them.”

“He’s grateful beyond measure to have gone through those lows to reach these highs, earning 40 years of marriage with his wife is the icing on the cake!”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.