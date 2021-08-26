Richard Marx and his wife, Daisy Fuentes, couldn’t feel like a luckier couple since falling in love more than five years ago. The legendary musician and the prolific TV host continue to prove their romance is everlasting by sharing the cutest photos together on social media.

The “Right Here Waiting” artist’s Instagram page is filled with touching tributes for Daisy, including a pic he posted in August 2021 for a Woman Crush Wednesday. “My forever,” Richard captioned a snapshot of the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host. “A woman inexplicably even more beautiful on the inside.”

Daisy is also one to upload sweet photos of the pair. In April 2021, she shared an adorable image of the duo kissing on the tarmac before a flight. “Love is in the air,” she penned.

Richard and the Cuban American TV star have been living a life of bliss since exchanging vows in December 2015. Though the two couldn’t imagine being any happier, Richard revealed they almost didn’t give their relationship a shot while speaking with Closer in July 2017.

Looking back on the start of their romance in 2013, the Grammy winner said he met Daisy at a time when “neither of [them] believed” in true love. Richard had recently separated from his first spouse, Cynthia Rhodes, whom he married in 1989, while the House of Style alum was in “long relationships,” including her marriage with ex-husband Timothy Adams from 1991 to 1995.

“I was married for 25 years, so when we met, we were both at places in our lives where — I hate to say it — neither of us believed in this,” the “Hold On to the Nights” hitmaker exclusively told Closer, emphasizing how grateful he is that they’re together.

“Our relationship seems to keep constantly surprising us,” Richard gushed. “What I have found is that every day, I fall more in love with her. At our age, this level of crazy in love with each other is so fun.”

Speaking with Closer more recently in August 2021, Richard said their relationship is stronger than ever. “I feel that when you meet someone later in life, the way we did, you have a better sense of who you are and what you want,” the “Endless Summer Nights” marveled, pointing out they have a “lot of common interests.”

“We hike at least three or four times a week,” he dished. “Daisy and I don’t spend much time at all in front of a screen watching movies or TV. We talk, interact and love each other. We don’t want to watch life go by. We want to be part of what’s going on.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Richard and Daisy’s cutest photos over the years!