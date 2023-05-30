The beach is her catwalk! Model Rhea Durham’s bikini photos are absolutely breathtaking. The fashionista and her husband, Mark Wahlberg, are often pictured splashing around at the beach in their stylish swimsuit looks.

Rhea has graced the covers of several notable fashion magazines and walked in the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It’s clear from photos that she loves strutting her stuff at the beach, walking along the sand and dipping her toes in the water with her hubby by her side.

In December 2019, she rocked a black one-piece bathing suit from the brand Adidas while visiting Barbados. The Caribbean island has long been a popular vacation destination for the couple, who got married in 2009. The beauty slicked her hair back into a bun and wore cat-eye sunglasses for the beach outing.

During the same trip, the mom of four, who shares kids Ella, Michael, Brendan and Grace with Mark, rocked another simple swimsuit as she lounged in the sun and went for a dip. Rhea’s bathing suit featured intricate polka dot detailing and a plunging neckline.

In addition to the ravishing one-piece silhouettes she likes to wear, the Spin City actress also sports bikinis while spending time with her family by the water. In December 2018 Rhea donned a red bikini with a geometric print while making memories with her husband at Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados.

The Ted actor held his wife’s hand as they made their way into the crystal-clear water. The gorgeous couple shared some PDA-filled moments during their swim, kissing and holding one another. They exchanged smiles and chatted before heading back to their beach chairs to towel off. Love was definitely in the sea air!

Spending quality time together and hanging out with their kids is something Mark and Rhea never take for granted. In October 2022, the Academy Award nominee revealed that he and his family moved from California to Nevada.

“I want to be able to work from home,” Mark shared during an episode of The Talk. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

He continued, “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Though they moved away from California’s beautiful beaches, there are plenty of spots for Rhea to soak up the sun and relax in their new Nevada bungalow!

Scroll below to see Rhea’s beautiful bikini photos.