There’s no doubt Renée Zellweger has been blowing fans away ever since she captivated audiences in 1996’s Jerry McGuire. Since then, the iconic actress — who celebrated her 51st birthday on Friday, September 27 — has made fans fall in love with her effortless talent and captivating beauty.

Over the years, Renée has completely transformed into whatever she needed to be. Whether this means changing her hairstyle for a film, rocking a completely different color or just chopping off her long locks, the Bridget Jones’ Diary star has served us some incredible looks.

However, Renée’s been open and honest about the criticism she has received from haters regarding her appearance. In fact, the blonde beauty recently admitted bullying and depression was the reason she retreated from Hollywood and acting in 2010.

During a candid interview for the September issue of Vulture, Renée opened up about how sad it makes her when people speculate she underwent plastic surgery. “It probably gives you a stomachache asking me about that, doesn’t it?” she asked after the reporter admitted he was a little reluctant to bring up the “whole plastic surgery kerfuffle.”

“Well, because there’s a value judgment that’s placed on us,” the Chicago actress explained in response. “As if it somehow is a reflection of your character — whether you’re a good person or a weak person or an authentic person.”

Renée’s looks first came under scrutiny when she stepped out at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in 2014 looking nearly unrecognizable. The Oscar-winning star, who stepped out of the spotlight for nearly 6-years following the event, admitted how much it truly hurt her.

“The implication that I somehow needed to change what was going on because it wasn’t working,” the Cold Mountain actress said. “That makes me sad. I don’t look at beauty in that way. And I don’t think of myself in that way. I like my weird quirkiness, my off-kilter mix of things. It enables me to do what I do.”

Thankfully, Renée reemerged around 2016 and has proven she belongs in Hollywood more now than ever. We can’t wait to see Renée transform into Judy Garland in her upcoming film, Judy.

