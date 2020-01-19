So much kudos! Reese Witherspoon couldn’t help but gush about legend Dolly Parton on her special day.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, January 19, to share a sweet clip from a Netflix show Shine on With Reese, which features her singing along with the legend’s song, “Coat of Many Colors.” “Happy Birthday @DollyParton! Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of meeting Dolly,” the actress wrote alongside the video. “From her vocals to her song-writing skills, her talent is boundless … and can we talk about her amazing sense of style?! So much love and respect for this woman!” Take a look at the sweet post below!

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “This is making me cry. Happy Birthday, Dolly. Thank you for sharing this, Reese. Such an icon of my youth. And how I adore this song,” one fan said. Another added, “You look so starstruck Reese — it’s so cute!”

The Walk the Line star isn’t the only celebrity who has been impacted by the singer — fellow country artist Carrie Underwood has opened up about the entertainer in the past. “Anytime I’m around Dolly, I’m starstruck,” the Grammy winner joked during ABC’s special, Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again. “I’m waiting for the day I’m around Dolly and I’m not starstruck and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Dolly has always been open about wanting her music to have a positive effect on all of her listeners. “I can totally relate to how people do get on drugs or alcohol, how people do contemplate suicide, because when you’re a tender, loving, caring, sensitive, person, you feel like you can only stand so much heartache,” she said during the same TV special. “I wrote a lot of great songs because of that too, by the way. My little guitar and my little songs.”

“I pray everyday that god will use me to uplift mankind and I ask that things will come that will lighten the world and spread some light when this world is so dark and dirty and everybody can’t be mean enough,” Dolly continued. “I just want to get out there and shine a little bit if I can.” Amazing!

We hope Dolly has the best birthday!