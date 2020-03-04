You don’t have to tell Reese Witherspoon that some days are just harder than the rest. The Legally Blonde star revealed how she gets through those tough times in her life in a post she shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 4.

“Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday.😳 Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole,” she said. “But my friend offered me a moment to just feel sad. So I wanted to offer it to you all. A moment or a day or a week. Take what you need.”

When Reese allowed herself to feel “sad,” she said she broke down in tears. But in the end, it made the A-lister feel better because she was so “overwhelmed.”

“Remember that pain is inevitable,” the Cruel Intentions star told her fans. She added that they should also keep in mind the little things in life that make them smile, like “friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes” because they’re “very real too.”

“We are in this together,” Reese said. “Let’s take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD. ✨.”

As a mother to three kids — Ava Phillippe, 20, Deacon Phillippe, 16, and Tennessee Toth, 7 — the blonde bombshell knows what it feels like to be stressed out. She opened up about how she balances her work and family life in a November 2016 interview with InStyle.

“I’m just trying to hold on, trying to make it through,” she explained. “My older kids help with the little one. It’s nice to have a big family … My mom worked, and I think it’s good for kids to see women working and being successful. I think it’s going to make them hard workers because they see that I don’t get much sleep. But I love what I do. I want them to grow up with passion. This is the one life you get, and you have to live it to the very end.”

