What a way to take advantage of the last few days of summer! Reese Witherspoon took her husband, Jim Toth, and her kids to the Malibu Chili Cook-Off to enjoy the day!

The 43-year-old was seen at the 38th annual event, and she was nothing but smiles. Her man of eight years, 49, joined her, as well as their son Tennessee, 6. The actress’ other child, Deacon, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, also tagged along. The former couple also have a daughter, Ava, 19, who was not at the event.

The Legally Blonde star was seen in a light blue denim button-up shirt, matched with some white shorts and a trucker hat. Even her love wore a similar outfit for the day.

Even though the Oscar winner’s eldest child wasn’t there, she is still quite close to her mother. “This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” the young woman wrote on July 17 alongside a beautiful photo of her mom putting on earrings. “She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all.”

“How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?” Reese responded. So sweet!

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Reese’s day with her family!