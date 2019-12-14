What a friendship! Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern took some time off from their busy schedules to spend some time with one another by heading out for a day of lunch and shopping!

On Friday, December 13, the A-listers were spotted in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, as they both shared a laugh and looked quite happy. The famous pals have had a close bond ever since first meeting in 2011. Not only did they star in the 2014 film Wild — a movie that saw them both snag Oscar nominations — but they also costarred on Big Little Lies.

Both have also had an incredible 2019, as Reese is currently starring alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell in Apple TV’s The Morning Show, and Laura turned heads with her amazing performance in Marriage Story — a role that might bring in another Oscar nomination. “I know I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had and I know directors are giving me the opportunity to play the most diverse characters I ever have so I’m having the time of my life,” the Jurassic Park costar exclusively told Closer Weekly while attending the New York Film Festival premiere of said film.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“I don’t know if it’s as much about oneself as it is about filmmakers giving you a chance to be so many different kinds of people and I do think that comes from, hopefully, a lifetime career of playing such different people that they start to trust that you’re ready to go on a journey,” Laura explained. “I’m so lucky that I have amazing auteurs in my life that let me do that and create with them and collaborate.”

Laura is also lucky to have parents who have been in the industry. Her father, Bruce Dern, even gave her some important advice before she made it big. “The greatest intimidator of actors is behind-the-camera intimidation,” the 83-year-old told Closer in an exclusive interview. “So you’ve got to learn how to dance. You’ve got to learn how to dance all around that, not take it personally; it’s not [personal] … Just get your work done and don’t think that they’re all looking at you because you’re going to take three or take four or anything like that. Forget all that.”

