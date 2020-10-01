Ree Drummond‘s daughters, Alex Drummond and Paige Drummond, had a blast “trying on” their mom’s 1996 wedding gown. The Pioneer Woman star shared super cute pics as her beloved girls took their turns and modeled in the gorgeous ensemble.

“I have a daughter who’s getting married … but it’s not this daughter!” Ree, 51, jokingly captioned two pics of her 20-year-old daughter, Paige, standing in the white long-sleeved dress on Wednesday, September 30. “But that didn’t stop her from trying on my circa 1996 wedding dress this afternoon.”

The Christmas Cookie Challenge host’s 23-year-old daughter, Alex — who is currently engaged — also “tried it on too,” Ree noted, but she decided not to share those pics as her big day is quickly approaching. “We’re [trying to] keep the mystery over here,” the proud mom joked.

Although Ree was blown away by how well her daughters rocked the gown, she knows the dress won’t exactly “work out” for either Alex or Paige. “I’ll save it for a granddaughter or goddaughter, or maybe I’ll wear it when Ladd and I renew our vows,” she wrote. “Just kidding … I’ve watched enough Real Housewives to know that’s never a good idea.”

The Pioneer Woman Cooks author — who shares her daughters and sons Bryce Drummond, 18, and Todd Drummond, 16, with husband Ladd Drummond — sweetly concluded, “Paige, you look beautiful … even though this was just for fun!”

It seems the doting mom has had wedding planning on her mind ever since Alex got engaged to her longtime love, Mauricio Scott, in early August. At the time, Ree shared a gorgeous photo of the happy couple showing off the new engagement ring.

“These two are gonna have so much fun together,” the Food Network star wrote via Instagram. “We love you, Alex and Mauricio!”

The following month, Ree revealed her bride-to-be was coming to her for wedding advice. After Alex asked for her mom to find old wedding photos because she “wanted to see [her] dress,” the Oklahoma native had a blast looking back on all the special memories from her and Ladd’s big day over 24 years ago.

“I never got around to ordering my wedding photos. Anyway, I found this snapshot last week,” she captioned the throwback of the loving couple in their wedding ensembles. “It had a corset-tie in the back with a little bunch of silk flowers at the waist. All business on the front, though.”

Thanks to Alex, Ree was able to find the beautiful picture just in time for her 24th wedding anniversary with Ladd in late September. The beloved blogger shared the photo via Instagram, writing, “I love you, Ladd Drummond! Happy anniversary … and thank you for getting me pregnant within a week of this photo being taken.”

We can’t wait for Alex to follow in her mom’s footsteps and tie the knot!