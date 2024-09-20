Even though grilling is often associated with summer, there’s no need to hang up your tongs when the weather starts to cool. For recipe ideas to keep grilling season going, we’re turning to the new book What’s Gaby Cooking: Grilling All the Things. “After doing a [deep] dive into my audience and asking them what they get hung up on, I decided to put together the ultimate resource to clear up every single hesitation,” says Dalkin. Try one of her recipes tonight!

Smashed Butter Burgers

Serves 4

1⁄2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, frozen

2 lbs. 80/20 ground beef

1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp. pepper

1⁄4 tsp. garlic powder

4 soft hamburger buns

4 tbsp. mayo

1 large yellow onion, very thinly sliced

8 slices Tillamook medium Cheddar

1. Using a box grater, grate frozen butter on the smallest holes. Combine butter, beef, salt, pepper and garlic powder in a bowl. Divide into 8 portions and loosely form into balls. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside.

2. Heat a gas or char- coal grill to high with a cast-iron griddle on it. Split buns and slather with mayo. Toast buns on griddle 1 to 2 min. Remove from the heat.

3. Place 4 burger balls on griddle; using a piece of parchment paper and a spatula, smash balls into thin burgers. Cook 3 to 4 min.; add a few slices of onion, flip and smash again. Top with cheese, close lid on grill; cook 3 to 4 min. 4. Stack 2 patties on buns. Top with desired toppings and serve.

Per Serving: 893 cal, 59g protein, 29g carbs, 2g fiber, 5g sugar, 60g fat

Grilled Calabrian Cheese Pizza

Serves 6

Matt Armendariz

1⁄3 cup olive oil, plus more for brushing

Flour, for dusting

1 lb. pizza dough

6 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1⁄3 cup shredded provolone

2⁄3 cup Tillamook

Farm-Style Triple Cheddar Blend cheese shreds

1⁄3 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

Calabrian chilies in oil and fresh basil, for garnish

1. Heat a grill to high heat and oil grates. Flour a work surface and rimless baking sheet or pizza peel. On work surface, shape dough into 2 medium pizzas. Let sit 5 min., then re-form as big

as you’d like. One at a time, place dough on sheet or pizza peel. Lightly brush with oil.

2. Slide pizza dough onto grill, close lid and grill about 2 min. Lift lid, flip dough, close lid and cook 2 min. more.

3. Remove dough and place back on baking sheet. Reduce heat on grill to medium. Top pizzas with oil, garlic and cheeses, leaving room for the crust. Transfer 1 at a time back to grill; cover to melt cheese.

4. Remove pizzas and season. Add chilies and basil, slice and serve.

Per Serving: 254 cal, 6g protein, 9g carbs, 1g fiber, 0g sugar, 22g fat

Snickerdoodle Pizookie

Serves 8

Matt Armendariz

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 ¾ cups sugar

2 large eggs

2 ¾ cups flour

2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tbsp. Plus 1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1. Heat a pellet smoker (or your oven) to 375°F, load hopper with wood pellets and heat with lid closed at least 15 min. Spray a 9″ to 10″ grill-safe (oven-proof) skillet with non-stick baking spray.

2. Using an electric mixer on medium- high, cream butter and 1 ½ cups sugar 2 to 3 min., until smooth. Add eggs, scraping down sides of bowl. Add flour, cream of tartar, 1 tbsp. cinnamon, baking soda and salt and mix on low.

3. For topping, mix remaining sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. 4. Transfer batter to skillet and spread it evenly. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top of batter. Bake 22 to 24 min., until still slightly gooey in the middle. Remove from smoker (or oven) and let rest for a few minutes. Top with scoops of vanilla ice cream and serve.

Per Serving: 409 cal, 5g protein, 50g carbs, 2g fiber, 22g sugar, 22g fat