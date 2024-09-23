Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell happily celebrated their twin daughters’ 16th birthday with a fantastic bash!

Rebecca, 51, posted photos from the party for daughters Dolly and Charlie on Instagram on Sunday, September 22, writing, “Happy Sweet 16 Dolly and Charlie. Magical night. We love you.”

In another post, the X-Men actress shared more pictures from the event, writing, “Hugs kisses and gratitude to all the fellow mom/dad support for helping me put together Dolly and Charlie’s Sweet Sixteen. Special shout out to my pals from The Enterprise 🖖 We were aggressively kicked off the dance floor repeatedly by the pip squeaks, but it didn’t stop us from trying.”

Jerry, 50, adorably posed with his kids while wearing a black tank top that said “security” across the front of it. Dolly and Charlie wore pink and purple dresses for their party, where they danced the night away and got to sit and hang out with their pals in the beautifully decorated outdoor area.

The Talk cohost previously opened up about some of the important lessons he learned about fatherhood during an August 2020 interview with Closer.

“I will say this – I was not expecting I would have to spend as much time with my children when I had kids,” he shared. “I didn’t know that this pandemic thing was going to mean that I had to be with my children all the time. They didn’t tell me about that.”

Courtesy of Rebecca Romijn/Instagram

At the time, he revealed that his children were taking drama classes but said he was not pressuring them to pursue acting careers.

“Trust me, I would love for them to be acting,” Jerry said. “I would love for one of my kids to be the next Hannah Montana and put a wig on and run around and be the next Debby Ryan … but it’s really up to my kids.”

The doting dad explained that he had gotten some great advice from director Rob Reiner in the ‘80s, in which he passed on to his kids.

“When I was on the set of Stand By Me, I remember my first day there was a scene and I was just standing in the back,” he said. “Rob Reiner came up to me and said, ‘Hey man, you have to be more involved in this scene.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t have any lines.’ He went, ‘Yeah, but you’re as much part of it as everyone else who is on camera … you have to listen to everything.’”

He dished out the same advice to one of his daughters when she scored a role in her school play.

“I saw one of the rehearsals and there was something happening on stage and my daughter was just standing there,” the Jerry Maguire actor recalled . “I went up to her afterwards and I went, ‘Hey, you should be more involved in that scene.’ And she said, ‘Why? I don’t have any lines.’”

“It gives me chills just saying it … I was like, ‘You are just as much a part of that team as everybody else,’” he added. “And I just repeated to her what was told to me when I was her age 35 years later … [it] was really emotional.”