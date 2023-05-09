ABC News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has become a favorite on the network after more than 15 years of reporting experience. As for her personal life, the Good Morning America personality loves making memories with her husband, Matthew Hanson. Keep scrolling to learn more about her spouse and their marriage.

Who Is Rebecca Jarvis’ Husband, Matthew Hanson?

Matthew graduated from the University of Chicago in 2001 after studying economics. In the years following his college graduation, he worked at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America before joining the investment banking firm ThinkEquity LLC for six years. Since 2019, the businessman has been working as a chief growth officer at Black Buffalo Inc., a smokeless tobacco manufacturer.

Courtesy of Rebecca Jarvis/Instagram

How Did Rebecca Jarvis and Matthew Hanson Meet?

Rebecca and Matthew met when they were both students at the University of Chicago. They were friends first before their relationship blossomed while working together at Bank of America after college.

“She was the funniest girl I ever met,” Matthew told The New York Times of his partner in January 2012. “There was an enormous depth to her personality and character that she didn’t reveal to a lot of people. I found that very appealing.”

Eventually, Rebecca launched her TV career and moved to New York City, forcing the pair to maintain a long-distance relationship for two years. In 2008, Matthew moved to the Big Apple to be with his beloved.

When Did Rebecca Jarvis Marry Matthew Hanson?

The investment banker proposed to the CBS This Morning anchor in December 2010. The couple got married in January 2012 at the McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis.

Rebecca and Matthew celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary in January 2023. She posted a sweet tribute to her hubby on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Drinking the wine, or smashing the grapes, there’s no one I’d rather be with on this adventure than you,” Rebecca captioned a photo with Matthew at the time.

Do Rebecca Jarvis and Matthew Hanson Have Any Children Together?

In February 2019, Rebecca and Matthew welcomed their first child together, daughter Isabel Noemi.

“This is the most magical moment in our lives,” the doting mom told People in March 2019 of her little one’s arrival. “Everything people say about becoming a new parent is true. We’re overjoyed — she’s incredible.”

Rebecca and Matthew have shared rare photos of their daughter growing up on Instagram over the years. In June 2022, she gave her husband a shout-out on Father’s Day.

“We love you!!” the podcast host captioned a photo of Matthew and Isabel. “Thank you for making everything possible. Happy Father’s Day.”