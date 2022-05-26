Rebecca Gayheart and Ex Eric Dane’s 2 Daughters Are So Adorable! Photos of Billie and Georgia Over the Years

Spending time with her two daughters is a top priority for 90210 actress Rebecca Gayheart. The proud mom shares kids Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane with her estranged husband, Eric Dane. The pair still work together to coparent their children and have stepped out for several red carpet occasions over the years.

The model and the Grey’s Anatomy actor got married in 2004 after 10 months of dating. They decided to start a family together, welcoming their eldest daughter, Billie, in 2010. Rebecca was beaming with excitement while talking about Billie’s early milestones in a June 2011 interview with OK! Magazine.

“Oh my gosh, she is walking now, she is talking now!,” the Scream 2 actress said. “She is only 15 months, so she has about four words. She says, ‘Mama!’ ‘Dada’ is one, she says, ‘Ball,’ she says ‘Hi’ and she says, ‘Duck!’”

Georgia was born in 2011 and the couple were happy to see Billie adjusting to welcoming her younger sister home.

“Billie is being a great big sister now,” Rebecca said during a June 2012 interview with E! News. “We’ve had a couple of rough patches, but she really adores her. She’s really sweet. It’s like her live baby doll.”

The pair announced their split in a joint statement in February 2018, however, they made it clear that they were going to always be there for their kids.

“After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” the statement read. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to coparent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

Though their marriage did not work out, the Broadway actress and the Euphoria star have both been there to celebrate their kids’ biggest achievements and often spend time together as a family.

“My ex Eric and I, we are friends, and we are doing our best to coparent and maintain a family, even though we’re not married,” Rebecca told People in July 2019. “Legally, we’re still married but separated. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Rebecca and Eric’s kids growing up over the years.