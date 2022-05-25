Rebecca Gayheart Has Always Been a Fan of Beach Vacations! See the ‘90210’ Actress’ Bikini Photos

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actress Rebecca Gayheart enjoys soaking up the California sun during fun beach outings! The model and her two daughters, Billie and Georgia, are often pictured on her Instagram spending time together out on the water.

Rebecca shares her kids with ex Eric Dane. The 90210 alum and the Grey’s Anatomy actor became parents for the first time in 2010 when their eldest daughter, Billie, was born. Georgia arrived one year later. The former couple, who got married in 2004, announced their split in 2018.

“We will continue our friendship and work as a team to coparent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us,” they shared in a joint statement at the time. “We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

The pair have both continued to be there for their two daughters’ big milestones and have stepped out together on occasion for family outings.

“My ex Eric and I, we are friends, and we are doing our best to coparent and maintain a family, even though we’re not married,” the Scream 2 actress told People in July 2019. “Legally, we’re still married but separated. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rebecca documented spending time with the girls in their beautiful California home along with taking beach trips with their closest friends and family members. The Kentucky native shared that she was adjusting to parenting during lockdown.

“With the pandemic and the social distancing, [it] has been difficult,” the television star told Us Weekly in June 2020. “But they’ve been here with me so that’s been good. [It’s] very consistent that they’ve been in one place.”

During a beach getaway with her family on July 4, 2020, the Vanished actress shared several bikini snaps to ring in the occasion. She also posted some cute photos of Billie and Georgia hanging out with their friends during their stay.

Keep scrolling to see Rebecca’s fabulous bikini photos.