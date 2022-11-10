From shimmering sequins to luxurious velvet, Reba McEntire has sported some sexy red carpet looks since launching her career. The “I’m a Survivor” singer is one of the most popular country stars with a plethora of iconic outfits that left their mark at Hollywood events.

In November 2022, the Grammy winner stepped out with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, at the CMAs in Nashville. She dazzled on the red carpet in a blue gown with a plunging neckline. Reba pulled off several outfit changes throughout the ceremony.

She slipped into a black and green pantsuit during a tribute to late singer Loretta Lynn. The songstress rocked a red dress with an abstract neckline while presenting an award with her beau later on in the night. Months earlier, she attended the Oscars with the Better Call Saul actor in a green Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Reba performed the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do” during the show, written by Diane Warren for the film Four Good Days. She changed into a simple black gown for her performance of the emotional ballad. The chart-topping musician described what it was like preparing her two Dolce & Gabbana looks for the big ceremony.

“They sent swatches,” she told Taste of Country in March 2022. “Swatches and sketches, and we’re, like, picking it out, and feeling the fabric, and then last night we had the first fitting, and it was a little overwhelming. They flew in from Milan! We’ve never had this kind of treatment before. So, it’s like, ‘Wow, this is how they do it for the Oscars.'”

Reba’s Oscars looks were gorgeous and perfectly accentuated her figure. And of course, she rocked her signature red hair, a look she has become synonymous with throughout her career.

“I have to stay away from some colors because they wash me out,” she told New Beauty in July 2016. “I’ve found that jewel tones really flatter my hair color and light skin tone. As for beauty trends, I’ve done them all! Bright cheek colors, heavy contouring, big hair jacked up to Jesus — you name it, I’ve done it.”

The Broadway star has a clothing line of her own, full of fabulous styles that she loves to wear on a daily basis.

“I feel most confident in clothes that are comfortable, stylish, fit well and help you look as good as you can look,” she told Country Living in March 2016. “I’ve always said I think my image is ‘tough sexy.’”

