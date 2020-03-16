Country singer Reba McEntire made a change in plans regarding her mother Jacqueline McEntire’s funeral amid the coronavirus outbreak. The “Fancy” singer revealed she’ll be postponing the event in a lengthy post she shared to Instagram on Monday, March 16.

“After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone mama’s funeral and burial at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life when it is safe for everyone to attend. Thank you for all the calls, cards, thoughts and prayers for our family at this difficult time,” Reba, 64, wrote.

Since everyone has been socially distancing themselves to stop the spread of coronavirus, it’s safe to say that Reba is waiting for the illness to blow over so no one has to risk their health to attend. Unfortunately, it’s uncertain how long that’ll take.

Her update comes just two days after the “Consider Me Gone” singer revealed her mother died. “Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends,” the red-headed beauty said via Instagram.

“She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the caregivers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with mama,” Reba continued. “We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you, Lord for that. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund.”

We’re so sorry for your loss, Reba.