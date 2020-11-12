Reba McEntire and her new boyfriend, Rex Linn, are red carpet official! The iconic country artist and the CSI: Miami actor made their debut as a couple at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 11.

Reba, 65, was glowing as she smiled and posed for photos next to her 63-year-old beau. The “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” songstress and Rex looked happier than ever as they enjoyed their night out at the 54th annual awards show.

Reba and Rex’s red carpet debut comes one month after the Grammy Award winner first shared the news of her new lover. During an episode of her “Living & Learning” podcast in early October, Reba revealed she’s been dating a “sweetheart of a guy” since earlier this year.

“I am [dating] Rex Linn,” she gushed to cohost Melissa Peterman and guest star Kristin Chenoweth. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”

The “Fancy” singer’s new romance first began after she “had dinner with Rex” in January. When the coronavirus pandemic started shortly after, Reba and Rex kept in touch through “talking, texting” and even “FaceTime.”

After months of getting to know each other and “having a blast,” the lovebirds finally reunited in October. “Fun in MT with my sugar tot!!!” Reba sweetly captioned a photo of the two on Instagram.

Although the Little Rascals alum and Rex are still in the early stages of their relationship, she is “absolutely smitten” with the Rush Hour actor. “[Reba] thinks [Rex is] just fabulous and such a sweetheart,” an insider told Closer Weekly. “She describes him as a breath of fresh air and gets butterflies whenever she hears his voice.”

In fact, the former Reba star “can’t remember” the last time she felt “so strongly about a man,” the source added, noting the feeling is mutual. “[The two are] head over heels in love.”

Prior to her relationship with Rex, Reba was romantically linked to her ex-boyfriend, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, from 2017 to 2019. The ACM winner was also previously married to ex-husband Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, and her first spouse, Charlie Battles, from 1976 to 1987.

