Randy Jackson Weight Loss Photos: Before and After Transformation

When American Idol aired its first season in 2002, Randy Jackson became an instant hit with the audience. By season 2, the Journey bassist was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. He decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery leading to a dramatic weight loss transformation.

Before his 2003 gastric bypass surgery, Randy weighed over 350 pounds.

“I started on this health regimen many years ago while I was on Idol. I think [it was the] second season,” the Name That Tune star said during a January 2021 interview on Today. “Lost a ton of weight, started gaining it back, then went on my own journey to try and discover, ‘How do I keep it off? What do I do?'”

After the surgery, the record producer lost over 100 pounds and started an exercise regimen of Pilates and spinning.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Randy’s weight loss transformation.