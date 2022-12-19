Elegant. Smooth. Decadent. Unique. Velvety. These could all be adjectives to describe legendary songstress Mariah Carey. However they’re definitely hallmarks of Mariah’s new Black Irish Irish Cream.

Celebrating Carey’s family roots, Black Irish is made with aged Irish whiskey and a unique special blend to provide a rich and decadent taste. Perfect to enjoy year-round, the beverage lends itself to both summer and winter specialty cocktails, and pairs well with every celebration.

Smooth enough to be enjoyed on its own and available in original, Salted Caramel or White Chocolate, Black Irish can also be uniquely mixed to create a show-stopping holiday cocktail.

If you’re looking to hit a high note like Mariah, here some fun and unique ways to enjoy Black Irish that are guaranteed to bring the yuletide cheer.

For the Unexpected: It’s A Marshmallow World

Black Irish Original, eggnog, with a toasted marshmallow pinned garnish will keep the vibes cozy.

For The Friend Who’s Salty

Black Irish Salted Caramel poured over dark coffee will please that friend who is both naughty and nice.

For Giving A Warm Hug

Black Irish White chocolate poured over dark cold brew coffee with a sugar and cinnamon strip garnish are a perfect way to enjoy a good book or a binge session.