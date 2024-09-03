Rachael Ray's Transformation Over the Years: Photos Then and Now

Rachael Ray is known for her innovations in the culinary world, and the celebrity chef has undergone a noticeable transformation in the Hollywood spotlight. From her years on TV to writing cookbooks and owning businesses, the TV host has had quite an impressive career.

“I started working in kitchens when I was 8 or 9. I got my working papers when I was 14,” Rachael told Tasting Table in October 2022. “My first memory actually was when I was 3 and I grilled my thumb to the flattop in our restaurant in Cape Cod. I have a ‘Harry Potter’ scar on my thumb. That marked me to work in food.”