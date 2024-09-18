Rachael Ray and Husband John Cusimano's Sweetest Photos Together

Rachael Ray has been married to John Cusimano since 2005, and their love has withstood the test of time! The Food Network personality and her husband have shared so many sweet moments and photos together on TV and off through their years of marriage.

The happy couple renewed their wedding vows in 2015 after 10 years of marriage in front of 100 guests.

“We’ve done this celebration every year for 10 years,” she told People of the vow renewal. “We’re very busy; I have five jobs. We don’t see everybody often enough, and we probably take them and their friendship for granted. But they make us better people for knowing them.”