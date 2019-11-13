She may be up there in age, but don’t tell that to Queen Elizabeth, who does everything in her power to make sure she remains looking great!

“You’d never guess that the Queen’s 93 years old — she’s in such great shape and remembers everything thanks to her healthy lifestyle,” an insider exclusively tell Closer Weekly. “While genetics obviously play a part in the way she looks, she keeps her skin hydrated by moisturizing twice and day, and doesn’t go anywhere without a tube of hand cream. She drinks a plenty of water, too.”

Not only is the head monarch looking young these days, but she is certainly feeling it too — she still remains quite active. “The Queen has vowed to continue horse riding until doctors order her to stop,” another source told Closer. “It’s her favorite sport and she always looks forward to getting the saddle out!”

Shutterstock

“Not only is she passionate about riding, it also keeps her fit — she feels a million dollars after trotting around Balmoral or Windsor Castle,” the insider added. The Queen also enjoys heading outside whenever she gets the chance.

“Working out in a gym isn’t her thing,” the source continued. “The Queen loves being outdoors and enjoys long walks, bird watching and gardening — she even grows her own vegetables!”

Prince William and Prince Harry‘s grandmother may also be a royal and have numerous people around her for assistance, but don’t think that she doesn’t do her own makeup. There is actually only one time where the Queen needs some help in that department: during her annual Christmas speech. “You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own makeup,” author Angela King wrote in her book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

Shutterstock

Angela added that makeup artist Marilyn Widdess handles the duties during that day — but that’s it!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!