If there’s anything that Duchess Meghan has taught us, it’s that being a royal can be hard and stressful. One way Queen Elizabeth manages the stress is by staying active, like by going horseback riding whenever she is able to.

“The Queen has vowed to continue horse riding until doctors order her to stop! It’s her favorite sport and she always looks forward to getting the saddle out!” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly about the 93-year-old monarch. “Not only is she passionate about riding, it also keeps her fit — she feels a million dollars after trotting around Balmoral or Windsor Castle.”

The Queen has a strong love for nature and that will never change. When she thought about keeping herself healthy, the gym wasn’t an option. She always thought about the different activities that she could do outside.

“Working out in a gym isn’t her thing. The Queen loves being outdoors and enjoys long walks, bird watching and gardening — she even grows her own vegetables!” the source added.

Going horseback riding and being around nature isn’t the only thing the Queen loves to do. According to Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, she likes to save money too. “She regularly wanders around the corridors of her homes switching off electric lights,” he previously told Closer, adding that the queen hates wasting “paper, ribbons and rubber bands.”

Angela Kelly, the monarch’s longtime confidante, revealed all of Queen Elizabeth’s best secrets in her book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. In it, she describes the royal’s love for comedy.

“The queen has a wicked sense of humor and is a great mimic. She can do all accents — including mine!” Kelly gushed, and Paul agreed. “She can enthrall the entire household with a perfect accent, whether it be from Scotland or the East End of London.” Who would’ve thought?!

Prince Philip married such a talented woman. Now we wonder what secrets the Duke of Edinburgh has been hiding?!

