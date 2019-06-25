It’s no surprise that Queen Elizabeth has one of the most iconic transformations in history. Besides being the longest-reigning British monarch ever, the 93-year-old has accomplished a lot throughout her life living at Buckingham Palace.

Even before she ascended to the throne in 1953, Elizabeth — who went by princess at the time — had all eyes on her as she eventually became the Queen of England. From her birth in 1926 to her royal wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, her coronation to the Queen in 1953 and the births of her children, Elizabeth has proven to be one of the most regal royals out there.

