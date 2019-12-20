Now that Queen Elizabeth has held her annual Christmas Luncheon at Buckingham Palace, the holidays are in full swing — and the head monarch took a day amid her busy upcoming schedule to take the train to King’s Lynn and visit Sandringham, Norfolk.

The 93-year-old was spotted — surrounded by security — arriving at her station on Friday, December 20, in what is the first step in her journey to prepare for the royal family’s traditional Christmas break. Some of these preparations include selecting a tree for the holiday and of course, finalizing a menu for the dinner. It should come as no surprise that the Queen is all about the holidays, especially since she goes all out. However, when it comes down to it, it is being able to see her loved ones during this time that matters the most.

“The Queen can’t wait to see her beloved great-grandchildren on Christmas Day,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “It’s been a tough year, but being around the kids always makes her smile!” Some of those grandkids include Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

As much as the royal little ones like seeing their great-grandmother, they of course also love the gifts that they find underneath the Christmas tree. “[Charlotte] is obsessed with horses. She’s asked for a pony, but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she’s too young,” another insider revealed about what the youngster wants for Christmas. “They’ve bought her a toy riding center, which comes with all the accessories and a children’s karaoke machine!”

“George is really into tennis and has asked for a new racket and a football table,” the source added. “And they’ll both be receiving children’s cookery sets because they love making a mess in the kitchen!”

The Queen’s Sandringham visit comes amid word that her husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to the hospital for a pre-existing condition. We truly hope that he will come out of it on top, and we know that his longtime wife will be by his side through it all.

