With everyone stressing out over the coronavirus outbreak, Queen Elizabeth wants her royal fans to know that they should keep calm.

“As [Prince] Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” she said in a statement on Thursday, March 19. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” the 93-year-old monarch continued. “We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals — today and in the coming days, weeks and months.”

The queen ended her statement by saying we should all practice self-isolation until the illness blows over. “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge,” she said. “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part, ELIZABETH R.”

Queen Elizabeth’s message comes one day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke out about the coronavirus outbreak. Due to COVID-19, the couple had to postpone their trip to Los Angeles with baby Archie because they were worried about him catching the virus.

Chris Allerton/Shutterstock

“They’re self-isolating in Victoria Island — it’s just the three of them and a few staff members,” a source told Closer Weekly on Wednesday, March 18. “None of their friends from other parts of Canada or L.A. will be visiting them over the next month because they don’t want to put themselves or Archie at any risk.” That seems like the best move.

We hope everyone is staying safe during these troubling times.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.