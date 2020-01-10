Tensions have been running high in the royal family ever since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced they’ll “step back” from their royal duties. With Queen Elizabeth caught in the middle of it, Her Majesty has been doing everything she can to keep the situation under control.

Most recently, the 93-year-old monarch was seen driving through Sandringham just one day after reportedly calling for an emergency meeting within the royal family.

“The queen, the Prince of Wales [Prince Charles], and the Duke of Cambridge [Kate Middleton] have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’ office to find workable solutions, and this is expected to take days, not weeks,” a palace source recently told Us Weekly.

Although no word has been given about how this meeting ended, the queen’s facial expression during her solo drive in London said it all. While carefully watching the road she looked deep in thought, almost as if something was bothering her, and she took a drive to clear her head.

Hopefully her trip around Sandringham worked because, when she released her statement about Harry and Meghan’s life-changing decision, she didn’t appear to be in control at all. Actually, it looked like she was in the dark until Buckingham Palace spoke on her behalf.

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement read, just hours after Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, dropped the news. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Shortly after the Queen talked about her great-grandson’s desire to step back from the royal family, a source told Closer Weekly she kind of saw it coming.

“The Queen had an inkling that Harry and Meghan wanted to move to Canada,” the insider said. “Harry did mention it to her but nothing was confirmed. The couple released the statement before having a full-on, sit-down discussion with the queen about their future.”

Yeah, we definitely understand why the queen looks stressed.

Scroll below to see photos of Queen Elizabeth taking a drive in Sandringham!