It was all about church recently, as Queen Elizabeth attended service, all while her husband Prince Philip continues to recover after ending up in the hospital last month.

The head monarch, 93, was looking very stylish as usual, as she wore a bright purple jacket with a matching hat. Kate Middleton and Prince William were also at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, also wore purple, but in a peacoat — she also sported a blue fedora. Not in attendance was the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, who is at home trying to get back on the road to good health after giving everyone a scare recently.

On December 20, Philip ended up in the hospital. “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” a statement read, according to Us Weekly. Philip returned home just four days later after being discharged.

While Philip is not in the hospital anymore, he’s not out of the woods just yet. “Prince Philip is still very sick. He’s been sick for a while now but got worse towards the end of last year,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “He’s out of hospital (for now) and is spending quality time with Queen [Elizabeth] at Sandringham over the next few weeks.”

“He prefers being in the countryside to London, and while he’s been put on bed rest, feels at home at Sandringham,” the source added. During this time, the Queen has been making sure to take advantage of her time with her longtime love.

“Last year the Queen and Philip didn’t spend much time together. She knows he won’t be around for much longer so is cherishing every moment she has left with him,” another insider told Closer exclusively.

The Queen looks in good spirits, but we still hope she and Philip remain strong during this time.