While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were celebrating baby Archie’s christening along with other royals, there were a pair of famous faces that were noticeably missing from the special day: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. However, there’s a reason for that.

The head monarch, 93, and her husband, 98, weren’t able to make it to their great-grandson’s christening not because they didn’t feel up to it, but because the pair had prior commitments — they are believed to be at Sandringham. Not to be forgotten, Prince William‘s grandmother did not attend his son Prince Louis‘ christening in 2018 either, after attending Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s.

We are certain that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will hear all about the little one’s day from other family members who attended, including Prince Charles and Kate Middleton. The Sussex’s official Instagram also shared a statement of the christening on Saturday, July 6.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the caption read alongside two new photos. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

It continued, “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptized wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter.”

While the Queen and Philip weren’t able to be at the christening, they were one of the first people to meet baby Archie just two days after he was born. “This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle,” a statement read at the time. “The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

So many exciting things happening in the royal family!