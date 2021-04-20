This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Truth be told, nobody’s 100 percent sure the Bobby Burns cocktail was named after Scotland’s celebrated poet Robert Burns. However, that doesn’t stop proud Scots from sipping this delightful cocktail on Bard Burns’ b-day (January 25th). But don’t feel you can’t enjoy this mix if you don’t have a drop of Scottish blood. Indeed, anyone who loves the Manhattan will dig this delicious drink.

For a little extra “poetic inspiration,” we’d recommend squirting our high-quality CBD into your Bobby Burns brew. Just a half-dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil adds a sublime note to this lovely cocktail.

CBD Bobby Burns Recipe

Although the Bobby Burns has become a staple in Scottish culture, most evidence suggests it was invented in an NYC bar. Even more interesting, some respected historians believe it wasn’t named after the world-renowned Scottish poet.

Recent research suggests a tobacco shop named “Robert Burns Cigars” was near the NYC hotel where this cocktail was invented. Coincidence? We’ll let you be the judge of that.

Whatever the truth may be, there’s no denying Robert Burns is now the honorary inspiration for this cocktail. So, be sure to brush up on a few of Burns’ poems if you want to make a super impressive toast!

Ingredients

1 oz Scotch whisky

1 oz sweet vermouth

½ oz Bénédictine

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lemon peel

Directions

Pour Scotch, sweet vermouth, Benedictine, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for about eight seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled rocks or coupe glass

Garnish with a lemon peel

As with many classic cocktails, different bars put their spin on the Bobby Burns. For instance, a few recipes call for a dash of bitters (either Angostura or Peychaud’s will do just fine). Also, there’s some dispute over whether to use Bénédictine or Drambuie in this drink.

While most people agree Bénédictine is the authentic choice, some bartenders feel it didn’t suit the drink’s flavor profile—especially when compared with Drambuie. Since Drambuie is made with Scotch whisky, it fits quite naturally in this recipe. Plus, Bénédictine is French, and, if you couldn’t already tell, this cocktail is a big deal in Scotland.

As in all of our other cocktail recipes, we’d recommend trying all of these different renditions to find the best Bobby Burns for your tastebuds. Oh yeah, and be sure to check out our Vieux Carre recipe if you need more info on the Bénédictine.

