The Lemon Drop may be the 20th century’s most popular (and pungent!) cocktail. Although this delightful drink was hot during the 70s, it saw a massive resurgence in the 2000s thanks to the one and only Oprah Winfrey! Indeed, chances are you were one of the many fan who first mixed this tart treasure after Oprah shared it with everyone’s fave TV chef: Rachel Ray.

Whether you’ve had a gazillion Lemon Drops or this is your first time, we think you’re going to like our CBD-enhanced variation. Since our citrus-flavored CBD oil has a touch of orange extract, it provides a perfect accent to this beloved beverage.

CBD Lemon Drop Recipe

We know: it can be a bit annoying to salt or sugar your cocktail glasses, especially if you have to serve dozens of friends. However, you can’t honestly say you’re drinking a Lemon Drop if you don’t add a little sugar. Thankfully, there is a “bartender’s hack” that could help you sugar your rim without too much of a fuss.

First, be sure to rub a lemon wedge around your chilled martini glass. Next, open a standard sugar packet on one end and split the side where it’s sealed. Now all you have to do is run the exposed end around your cocktail’s rim for a perfectly coated glass.

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

½ oz triple sec

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lemon wedge

Directions

Pre-chill a martini glass in the freezer for about 15 minutes

Pour vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker

Run a lemon wedge around your martini glass and create a sugared rim

Add ice to your cocktail shaker and shake for a few seconds

Strain into your martini glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with a lemon wedge

After you’ve tried an authentic Lemon Drop, it’s time to spice up this drink with a few alterations. There are plenty of ways people add a unique spin to this cocktail, but here are a few of our favorite suggestions:

Muddle fresh strawberries, blueberries, or blackberries to give this drink some fruity flavors.

Consider using a citrus-infused vodka for extra tang.

Add a touch of raspberry liqueur for a dazzling red color.

Swap out simple syrup for the spicier ginger syrup.

